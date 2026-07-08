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Wed 8th Jul, 2026

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Ashlyn Gonzalez to represent Gibraltar at Miss Supranational 2026 in Poland

Photo by Kelvin Hewitt

By Maria Jesus Corrales
8th July 2026

Ashlyn Gonzalez will represent Gibraltar at the Miss Supranational 2026 pageant in Poland, where she will compete alongside delegates from around the world.

Miss Supranational 2026 will be the 17th edition of the Miss Supranational pageant to be held on 31 July 2026 in Poland.

A certified teacher with a degree in Special Education, Ms Gonzalez has built her career around empowering young people and supporting individuals to reach their full potential through inclusion and education.

Her journey to the international stage has also been shaped by personal resilience. At the age of 21, while studying in the United Kingdom, she underwent major scoliosis spinal surgery, an experience that inspired her advocacy initiative, Wings Within.

Through the initiative, Ms Gonzalez hopes to encourage people facing physical, emotional or personal challenges to recognise their inner strength and resilience. Drawing on her own experience of recovery, she promotes confidence, self-belief and the message that obstacles do not define a person's potential.

Speaking ahead of her departure for Poland, Ms Gonzalez said: “Representing Gibraltar at Miss Supranational is an incredible honour. This journey is about much more than a competition; it is an opportunity to share my story, represent our community, and hopefully inspire others to believe in themselves, no matter what challenges they may face.

“Gibraltar has always been my home and my source of strength, and I am proud to carry our flag on the international stage.”

The Miss Supranational competition brings together contestants from across the globe to celebrate beauty, culture, leadership and social impact. Delegates take part in activities, interviews, challenges and cultural exchanges before the grand final in Poland.

The Miss Gibraltar Organisation said Ms Gonzalez's participation provides an opportunity to showcase Gibraltar's identity, culture and community spirit to an international audience.

It also expressed confidence in her ability to represent Gibraltar.

A spokesperson said: “Ashlyn is an exceptional ambassador for Gibraltar. Her strength of character, commitment to education, and passion for helping others make her a wonderful representative for our community.

“We are incredibly proud to see her take this next step and wish her every success in Poland.”

During the competition, Ms Gonzalez will share updates from Poland, allowing the Gibraltar community to follow her progress and support her throughout the pageant.

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