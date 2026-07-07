Fine Arts Gallery to host graduate showcase and summer creative programme

The Fine Arts Association has announced a programme of exhibitions and workshops at the Fine Arts Gallery in Casemates Square, offering opportunities for both emerging artists and members of the public to engage with the visual arts over the coming months.

The programme includes a showcase for visual art students graduating in 2026, alongside an exhibition and two practical workshops focusing on illustration, character design and stop-motion animation.

The association is inviting all visual art students graduating in 2026 to participate in this year's Graduate Showcase, which will run from August 24 to September 11.

The exhibition will provide graduates with an opportunity to present their final work in a professional gallery setting and share it with the public as they take the next step in their artistic careers.

Students wishing to take part are encouraged to contact the Fine Arts Gallery between 9am and 3.30pm on 20052126 for further information and registration details.

Before the Graduate Showcase, the gallery will present Killing Time, a collaborative exhibition by Nour Khamis and Asta Azopardi.

The exhibition brings together illustration, animation and imaginative storytelling, inviting visitors into whimsical worlds populated by laid-back characters and playful narratives. It celebrates creativity, humour and the enjoyment of slowing down through engaging visual art.

The exhibition will be accompanied by two hands-on workshops led by Ms Azopardi and Ms Khamis.

The first, Intro to Stop Motion, will take place on Saturday, July 11, from 12pm to 2pm. The workshop is open to participants of all experience levels and will introduce the fundamentals of stop-motion filmmaking, with attendees creating their own short animated sequences.

A second workshop, Yes You Can Draw!, will be held on Sunday, July 12, from 12pm to 2pm.

Open to participants of all ages and abilities, the session will focus on character design and is intended to provide an accessible introduction for those picking up a pencil for the first time, as well as those looking to further develop their creative skills.

The Fine Arts Association has invited members of the public to visit the exhibition, participate in the workshops and support this year's graduating artists as part of a summer programme celebrating creativity, emerging talent and artistic expression.

Further information is available from the Fine Arts Gallery on 20052126 during opening hours between 9am and 3.30pm.