Sea You Later win Cardboard boat race

Ocean Village Marina hosted its annual cardboard boat race last Saturday. The event challenges teams to build and race boats made entirely of cardboard and tape, and as usual it attracted large crowds of spectators and dozens of competitors in both junior and adult categories.

Teams compete for overall winners in their category as well as for best fancy dress and best boat design.

In the adult races, Sea You later won the adult competition with Bally’s coming in second place. The Adult’s best boat design went to Pirate Boat and in second place was Lazy Daisy.

Argued with the wife won the adults Best Fancy Dress prize.

In the junior races, Yellow Submarine with Bayside Buoys taking second place.

Dogs were awarded Best Fancy Dress.

The Overall Titanic Award, traditionally given to the most spectacular sinking, went to RN. The sponsors favourite was Viking Boat and the public favourite was keenly contested between Rock Socials and Lazy Daisy (Cancer Relief Gibraltar’s boat) and Lazy Daisy was the winner.

The charity event, raises funds for Cancer Relief Center and the GBC Open Day.