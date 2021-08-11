Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Aspiring marine biologist finalist in Eco-Hero Awards

By Eyleen Gomez
11th August 2021

Local eco warrior and aspiring marine biologist Alexander Sanchez-Soiza has been selected as a finalist in the global Action For Nature International Eco-Hero Awards.

Last year, the 15 year old son and step son of Nautilus Project founders Melanie Soiza Stagnetto and Lewis Stagnetto, was a semi-finalist.

Due to start Year 11 next term, he is considering a career in marine biology with a keen interest in nudibranchs, which are a group of soft-bodied, marine gastropod molluscs which shed their shells after their larval stage.

Alexander was selected as one of a small group of finalists for his five years of marine conservation work, from 2016 to date.

“Nautilus has very much become a way of life for our family. Reaching finals has given me further motivation to continue pursuing my marine conservation and research work,” Alexander told the Chronicle.

He also inspires his younger brother AJ, who is 12, to follow in his eco-friendly footprints.

In an email from Action for Nature, the group said: “We were extremely impressed by your project and interview.”

“We had a very large number of exceptional and interesting applications this year, including yours.

“The process of narrowing down a large applicant pool is a challenging one, especially when it is composed of so many highly qualified candidates. Please keep doing the work you are doing. We wish you the utmost success with your future environmental projects.”

