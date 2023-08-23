Aspiring pilot Jacob visits Gib for Med Steps charity challenge
Nine-year-old Jacob Newson raced up the Rock in a tough charity challenge to raise funds for the RAF Benevolent Fund. Young Jacob dreams of becoming an RAF Pilot and travelled from this home in the UK to Gibraltar in a bid to raise hundreds for charity. Jacob, also known as "Jacob the Pilot' has wanted...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here