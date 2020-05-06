Assisting those in need during Covid-19
The Covid-19 response team work daily to provide essential deliveries to vulnerable adults and families who need assistance. Currently the team of 29 cater to the 110 households listed as in need during the Covid-19 pandemic. The majority of the team work at the Gibraltar Training Centre, with more manning phone calls from No6 Convent...
