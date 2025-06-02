Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 2nd Jun, 2025

Astute-class nuclear powered submarine sails back into port

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
1st June 2025

A Royal Navy Astute-class nuclear powered submarine is pictured arriving in Gibraltar on Saturday.

The submarine sailed into port under the protection of the Royal Navy's Gibraltar Squadron and the Gibraltar Defence Police.

It is believed to be the same submarine that sailed from Gibraltar earlier this week after carrying out logistical operations at berth, including unloading munitions [below].

The Ministry of Defence does not routinely comment on submarine operations.

