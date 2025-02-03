Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Astute-class submarine docks in Gibraltar

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
3rd February 2025

A Royal Navy Astute-class nuclear powered submarine is pictured docking alongside the South Mole in Gibraltar, where it arrived on Sunday.

The submarine is believed to be HMS Anson, the navy’ s fifth and newest Astute-class boat, though there was no formal confirmation of this.

The Astute-class submarines are the largest and most advanced attack submarines ever operated by the Royal Navy, capable of launching long-range Tomahawk missiles to accurately hit land targets and lethal Spearfish torpedoes to defeat enemy submarines.

Armed with a combination of up to 38 Spearfish torpedoes and Tomahawk cruise missiles, these submarines can take out enemy vessels, destroy land targets up to 1,000 miles away and launch and recover Royal Marines raiding and reconnaissance teams, among other capabilities.

They are capable of circumnavigating the globe while submerged, producing their own oxygen and drinking water to sustain the crews on arduous and lengthy deployments.

