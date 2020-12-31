Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 31st Dec, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Asymptomatic tests paused as labs overwhelmed

By Chronicle Staff
30th December 2020

The swabbing of asymptomatic individuals has been paused for the next few days due to both the swabbing teams and the testing laboratories becoming overwhelmed with the unprecedented rise of Covid-19 cases, the Gibraltar Government has said.
There will be a temporary change in procedures which will see symptomatic individuals and those undergoing enhanced surveillance, such as frontline workers, prioritised in order to safeguard against the spread of the virus.
“There will be a pause on routine swabbing of asymptomatic individuals for a couple of days to allow for this so that the swabbing of priority groups is not compromised,” the Government said.
The Government also reiterated the importance for members of the public to stay home and follow advice in order to avoid spreading the virus and so that GHA systems do not continue to be overwhelmed.

Most Read

Brexit

UK has 'political and moral obligation' to secure post-Brexit deal for Gibraltar, Commons told

Wed 30th Dec, 2020

Brexit

‘Intense’ negotiations as Gib deal edges ‘ever closer’

Wed 30th Dec, 2020

Brexit

Negotiations continue ‘every hour available’ as post-Brexit deal for Gib ‘remarkably close’

Tue 29th Dec, 2020

Local News

Picardo urges negotiators to ‘defeat 300 years of history’ and seal post-Brexit deal for Gibraltar and Campo

Sun 27th Dec, 2020

Local News

Lottery joy as OFT team scoop £700,000 winnings

Fri 18th Dec, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

30th December 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Government Archivist receives MBE in New Year Honours

30th December 2020

Local News
Under huge strain, GHA urges public to heed Covid advice

30th December 2020

Local News
GSD calls for lockdown to halt spread

30th December 2020

Local News
Positive cases to be notified by SMS, then phone call

30th December 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020