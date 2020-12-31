Asymptomatic tests paused as labs overwhelmed

The swabbing of asymptomatic individuals has been paused for the next few days due to both the swabbing teams and the testing laboratories becoming overwhelmed with the unprecedented rise of Covid-19 cases, the Gibraltar Government has said.

There will be a temporary change in procedures which will see symptomatic individuals and those undergoing enhanced surveillance, such as frontline workers, prioritised in order to safeguard against the spread of the virus.

“There will be a pause on routine swabbing of asymptomatic individuals for a couple of days to allow for this so that the swabbing of priority groups is not compromised,” the Government said.

The Government also reiterated the importance for members of the public to stay home and follow advice in order to avoid spreading the virus and so that GHA systems do not continue to be overwhelmed.