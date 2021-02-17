Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 17th Feb, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

At ERS, military medics provide assistance in Covid response

By Chronicle Staff
17th February 2021

A team of six military medics from British Forces Gibraltar has been working alongside staff from the Elderly Residential Services at the Mount Alvernia site in response to the wider Covid-19 pandemic.

The deployment was part of a military aid to civil authorities [MACA] task endorsed by the UK Minister for the Armed Forces.

The team, consisting of highly trained medical professionals from all three services, conducted some in-house pre-deployment training at the Princess Royal Medical Centre and received more task-focused training from the Gibraltar Health Authority staff before taking up the MACA role.

Whilst at Mount Alvernia, the team was mostly employed in low-grade medical but high-grade humanitarian roles where the medics assisted in the day-to-day care of the residents, giving the permanent staff the chance for some much needed down time and allowing for the relocation of some of their essential clinical staff to other areas within the GHA.

Lieutenant Commander Mark Chambers Royal Navy, HQBF Gibraltar’s Medical Staff Officer said: “This MACA task was well planned and delivered here in Gibraltar.”

“Our team members, who were fresh, enthusiastic, capable and cheerful, were very well received and enormously valued by the residents and staff alike.”

“Hopefully we have made a genuine difference and it’s good to know the team has been able to play a small part in the amazing efforts in the ERS which has seen the numbers of residents with Covid-19 drop significantly.”

Most Read

Local News

With thousands vaccinated, Dr Rawal urges caution

Tue 16th Feb, 2021

Brexit

UK/EU treaty on Gib ‘complicated, but not impossible’

Mon 15th Feb, 2021

Features

Local photographer a social media hit in lockdown

Tue 16th Feb, 2021

Local News

Oil spill ship detained as clean-up continues

Mon 15th Feb, 2021

Local News

Covid cases decrease and vaccinations continue, but two more deaths confirmed

Mon 25th Jan, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

17th February 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Two Albanians jailed after using forged passports in bid to reach UK

17th February 2021

Local News
As clean-up continues, officials piece together details of AM Ghent spill

17th February 2021

Local News
With thousands vaccinated, Dr Rawal urges caution

16th February 2021

Local News
NGOs count environmental cost of spill

15th February 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021