Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 23rd Apr, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

ATC radar set to be removed from Upper Rock after 40 years’ service

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
23rd April 2024

As from Tuesday works will begin which will change the skyline on the top of the Rock of Gibraltar.

Since April 2022, there have been two Radar domes (golf balls) at the top of the Rock while RAF Gibraltar, and their contractor, Aquila, upgraded the Air Traffic Control radar which is used by Air Traffic Controllers to pass navigational and traffic information to all aircraft landing and taking off from Gibraltar.

The old radar, which has served Gibraltar for nearly 40 years, will be dismantled, leaving just one dome atop the Rock.

Unlike two years ago, the services of a RAF Chinook aren’t required this time and a crane will be driven up to Rock Gun to remove all the old equipment by road to the Naval Base where it will sail to the UK to be recycled.

Most Read

Local News

Wright Tech Media unveils plans for WWII Tunnels

Mon 22nd Apr, 2024

Local News

Police entry into lawyer’s home was ‘unlawful’, court finds

Mon 22nd Apr, 2024

Local News

Loreto Convent launches project to raise £2.5m for renovations

Thu 18th Apr, 2024

Local News

RGP investigates £200,000 construction fraud

Wed 10th Apr, 2024

Local News

Over 500 people conquer MedSteps5Challenge

Tue 23rd Apr, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

23rd April 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
TNP toy library installed at Sandy Bay

23rd April 2024

Local News
Orfila speaks at University conference on research

23rd April 2024

Local News
GibSams set to host second annual Wellbeing at Work Conference

23rd April 2024

Local News
Over 500 people conquer MedSteps5Challenge

23rd April 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024