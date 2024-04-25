Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 25th Apr, 2024

Attorney General urged ‘tremendous care’ over Op Delhi, fearing Spain might exploit it

Attorney general Michael Llamas, KC, giving evidence to the McGrail Inquiry on Thursday. Images courtesy of GBC and used with permission from the Inquiry.

By Brian Reyes
25th April 2024

Attorney General Michael Llamas, KC, urged police to exercise “tremendous care” with their investigation into the alleged hacking of the national security system, fearing it could be exploited by Spain to undermine Gibraltar against the backdrop of sensitive treaty talks, the McGrail Inquiry heard on Thursday. In evidence to the Inquiry, Mr Llamas was categorical...

