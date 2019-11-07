Autism Support donates ear defenders to local schools

Autism Support Gibraltar has donated ear defenders to local schools for pupils who have particularly sensitive hearing.

The charity said people who are affected find certain sounds annoying, upsetting and sometimes even painful, which in turn, makes it very difficult to concentrate in class.

The charity has donated ear defenders to every school in Gibraltar for them to distribute among the pupils with sensitive hearing.

The ear defenders work to block out the annoying, distracting or painful sounds but students can still hear the teacher.

In addition, they can help pupils who may get agitated with the sounds in the lunch hall stay calm as well.

“They are like magic,” a spokesperson for Autism Support Gibraltar said.