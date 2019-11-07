Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 7th Nov, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Autism Support donates ear defenders to local schools

By Chronicle Staff
7th November 2019

Autism Support Gibraltar has donated ear defenders to local schools for pupils who have particularly sensitive hearing.

The charity said people who are affected find certain sounds annoying, upsetting and sometimes even painful, which in turn, makes it very difficult to concentrate in class.

The charity has donated ear defenders to every school in Gibraltar for them to distribute among the pupils with sensitive hearing.

The ear defenders work to block out the annoying, distracting or painful sounds but students can still hear the teacher.

In addition, they can help pupils who may get agitated with the sounds in the lunch hall stay calm as well.

“They are like magic,” a spokesperson for Autism Support Gibraltar said.

Most Read

Local News

Murder conviction quashed, retrial ordered

Wed 6th Nov, 2019

Local News

Govt rejects ban on working from home due to tax treaty

Tue 5th Nov, 2019

Local News

Spain tests no-deal Brexit passport controls, causing border logjam

Wed 9th Oct, 2019

Local News

Eastern side rockfall causes day-long road closure

Sat 2nd Nov, 2019

Local News

Gibraltar/Spain tax treaty ‘makes no legal concessions on sovereignty’ – Sir Peter Caruana

Mon 28th Oct, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

7th November 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
GFRS complete hazardous materials course

7th November 2019

Local News
Mermaids conduct gender awareness training after calls for further support locally

7th November 2019

Local News
Pincher underlines UK’s ‘unshakeable commitment’ to Gibraltar

7th November 2019

Local News
HMS Sabre ‘back in action’

7th November 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019