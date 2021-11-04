Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 4th Nov, 2021

Awards presented at the third annual Cultural Awards

Pics by Johnny Bugeja

By Gabriella Peralta
4th November 2021

Dr Sam Benady was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award at this year’s Cultural Awards, but vowed the award does not mean he will retire his pen. Dr Benady, a retired pediatrician, is well-known for his efforts as a writer, who has spent decades researching and documenting Gibraltar’s past. On Wednesday evening Dr Benady’s work...

