Awareness and early detection key messages on World Kidney Day
Year 7 students at Westside school took part in an awareness raising initiative on Wednesday on the importance of looking after their kidneys, underscoring the importance of early detection of disease. Thursday is World Kidney Day, with the activities on Wednesday forming part of a bid to inform youngsters about the dangers of kidney disease...
