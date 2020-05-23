Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 23rd May, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Azopardi echoes CM’s plea for caution as Gib emerges from lockdown

Eyleen Gomez

By Cristina Cavilla
23rd May 2020

The Leader of the Opposition, Keith Azopardi, has aligned himself with the Chief Minister’s words of caution as the process of easing lockdown restrictions progresses. Speaking on GBC’s Viewpoint programme, Mr Azopardi said: “It was important to paralyse and lock Gibraltar down so that we could buy Gibraltar time, and buy the health services time.”...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

As lockdown restrictions are lifted, Chief Minister appeals for ‘common sense and discipline’

Fri 22nd May, 2020

Local News

Gibraltarian teenager is international eco-hero

Fri 22nd May, 2020

Local News

One more case detected overnight

Fri 22nd May, 2020

Local News

Gibraltar and Spain discuss return to border normality, but early days still

Mon 11th May, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

23rd May 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Seen a swarm of bees? Call the beekeeper

23rd May 2020

Local News
Christian Hook to paint Will Young on Sky TV live broadcast

23rd May 2020

Opinion & Analysis
A wide-ranging career from TV to entertainment and retail

23rd May 2020

Features
The evacuation diaries PART FOUR

23rd May 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020