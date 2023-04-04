Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 4th Apr, 2023

BA increases Heathrow service during summer

By Chronicle Staff
4th April 2023

British Airways will increase its London Heathrow service to Gibraltar on certain weekends this summer, marking the first time that the Rock has three flights on the same day to the UK airport.

The service will be increased on three Saturdays in April, two in May, two in June, two in July, four in August, five in September and four in October.

“This is welcome news for overnight tourism, our hotels and Gibraltar PLC on the whole,” said Vijay Daryanani, the Minister for Tourism.

“The airline industry is extremely challenging and competitive.”

“I have been asking British Airways to increase flights as they have been busy on most days so I am glad to see these extra flights materialise.”

“This is the first time ever that we have three flights to Heathrow on the same day. I hope we can continue to convince the operators to increase capacity to Gibraltar in the future.”

