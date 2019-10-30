Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 30th Oct, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Back to winning ways for Bruno’s

By Stephen Ignacio
30th October 2019

Bruno’s Magpies were back to winning ways once again this weekend. A hard fought, tense match, which saw some controversial scenes both on and off the fields after some players clashed saw Bruno’s take away three points from Europa Point. Two own goals, one for each side opened the scoring for each side. Moulds (Europa...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar/Spain tax treaty ‘makes no legal concessions on sovereignty’ – Sir Peter Caruana

Mon 28th Oct, 2019

Local News

Port tests new facility for Gibraltar's 'no deal' Brexit ferry

Mon 28th Oct, 2019

Local News

GSD insists Gib/Spain tax treaty is ‘harmful and intrusive’

Tue 29th Oct, 2019

Local News

Spain tests no-deal Brexit passport controls, causing border logjam

Wed 9th Oct, 2019

Local News

Spanish police arrest man wanted by Gibraltar in connection to robbery investigation

Wed 30th Oct, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

30th October 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Eurafrica heads to Morocco for its African Continent stage

30th October 2019

Sports
St Joseph made it look easier than it was

30th October 2019

Sports
Manchester 62 edge it at the end

30th October 2019

Sports
Gibraltar youth continue their steep learning curve

30th October 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019