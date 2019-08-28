Bank holiday weekend at the Gibraltar Fair
The Gibraltar Fair kicked off this weekend to a great start with families and friends having a great time. The event held nightly this week saw local and international bands take to the stage at the Family Pavilion. The Fair includes traditional rides such as bumper cars, the Pirate Ship and food stalls. Pics by...
