Tue 8th Nov, 2022

Barzilai Foundation commits multi-year financial support for Calpe House

Albert Poggio, the chairman of Calpe House, is pictured above [centre] with Peter Montegriffo [left], a director of the Barzilai Foundation, and Graham Olivero, a trustee of the foundation.

By Chronicle Staff
8th November 2022

The Barzilai Foundation has committed multi-year financial support to Calpe House, the Gibraltar charity that has offered a “home away from home” for over 7,000 Gibraltarians travelling to London for medical reasons since it was founded.

The Barzilai Foundation, which was established in Gibraltar this year by internet entrepreneur and philanthropist David Barzilai, has agreed a £10,000 annual contribution to the charity for the next three years.

The charity will also assist with refurbishment of the Norfolk Square property run by the charity in London.

Albert Poggio, the chairman of Calpe House, said the foundation’s commitment will help Calpe House continue to deliver a positive experience to Gibraltar patients and families in their moments of need.

“We regularly work with people who are in a tenuous situation,” Mr Poggio said, as he thanked the foundation for its support.

“We’re thrilled to have a partner in the Barzilai Foundation that shares our vision for bringing comfort and capability to the patients we host.”

The Barzilai Foundation was founded in 2022 to support individuals in the UK and Gibraltar dealing with adverse circumstances in which, despite their hard work and effort, their welfare was at risk or opportunity severely impaired.

Through impact initiatives and community partnerships, the foundation helps people navigate challenging moments and dramatically improve their quality of life.

“Calpe House GA is a cherished organisation that provides invaluable assistance to patients and sponsors at a time when it is most needed,” said Graham Olivero, Barzilai Foundation trustee.

“Calpe House played a significant role in my life during difficult times, and our goal at the foundation is to support the charity in a way that will help them play that vital role in the lives of others.”

Through supporting Calpe House, the Barzilai Foundation aims to help patients fighting to recover not just their health but their aspirations as well.

“Calpe House is an institution owned by the citizens of Gibraltar that has either directly or indirectly touched the lives of nearly every citizen here,” said Brandon Sosa, the chief executive of the Barzilai Foundation CEO.”

“I could not think of a better partner and a better cause to begin our work here in the Gibraltar community.”

“Knowing that patients from Gibraltar, their carers, and their families can find support at Calpe House GA is deeply meaningful to us.”

“Being able to be a part of that work, as well as finding meaningful ways to continue our support going forward, is truly rewarding for all of us at the Barzilai Foundation.”

Mr Barzilai is one of the founders of the Internet Business Investment and Development Group.

Headquartered in Gibraltar, IBID Group specialises in acquiring and developing small technology companies, with long-term growth potential.

IBID Group, via its portfolio companies, employs around 4,000 people worldwide.

Mr Barzilai is a keen philanthropist and this year set up the Barzilai Foundation to structure and formalise his philanthropic efforts.

