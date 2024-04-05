Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 5th Apr, 2024

BASE supported Employment Techniques Course

By Chronicle Staff
5th April 2024

As part of the development of the Supported Employment Programme, staff from the Ministry of Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism have successfully completed training offered by the British Association of Supported Employment (BASE). 

BASE is the UK national umbrella group for the supported employment sector, and their purpose is to support, promote and develop the principles and provision of supported employment. 

The Supported Employment Techniques course offered a comprehensive overview of the supported employment process and is based on the knowledge requirements for the National Occupational Standards for Supported Employment. 

This CPD accredited course explored the core values of supported employment, jobseeker engagement, the principles of vocational profiling, employer engagement, job matching and in-work support. 

The course was completed successfully by Paul Dobinson, Jolene Gomez, Leon Alvez and Jordan Duo, pictured with Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos.

