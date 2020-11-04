Basewell Table Tennis League has a champion
The Gibraltar Table Tennis Association this week celebrated the final matches of its Basewell Senior Table Tennis League, the first in twenty five years. Played out with a background which has seen a start stop schedule, with some players dropping out after the lockdown which brought it to a sudden stop, the association has successfully...
