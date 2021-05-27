Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 27th May, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Basewell TT Championship update

By Stephen Ignacio
27th May 2021

Results for Wednesday 26 May 2021

Mens quarter finals
Danny Garcia beat Milan Sapujenski 3 -0
Jack Anthony 3 John Jacks 0
Paul Camilleri 3 Ray Murphy 0
Fiodor Veresciaka 3 Philip Wu 0
Semi finals tonight from 6:30

Mens doubles semi finals
Fiodor Veresciaka/ John Jacks beat Ray Murphy/ Jack Anthony 3 -0 and Danny Garcia/ Joe Martinez beat Paul Camilleri/ Roy Pearce 3 -1 . Final next Thursday

Plate Final will be Steve Munns vs Joe Martinez

Next Tuesday 1st June Mixed doubles from 5pm onwards .

Most Read

Local News

First Southampton flight to Gib reunites family

Tue 25th May, 2021

Local News

Second Covid case confirmed as false positive

Sun 23rd May, 2021

Local News

Govt confirms resident Covid case, first in weeks

Sat 22nd May, 2021

UK/Spain News

Unrest in La Linea after two drown at sea

Tue 11th May, 2021

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

27th May 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
ULB EUROPA FC unbeaten in Spanish regionals whilst Bavaria unbeaten on the Rock

27th May 2021

Sports
Probably the first and last presentation of the season

27th May 2021

Sports
Ten goal thriller between Lynx and Europa

27th May 2021

Sports
Tough lesson for the Phoenixes against Marble Arc

26th May 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021