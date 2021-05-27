Basewell TT Championship update
Results for Wednesday 26 May 2021
Mens quarter finals
Danny Garcia beat Milan Sapujenski 3 -0
Jack Anthony 3 John Jacks 0
Paul Camilleri 3 Ray Murphy 0
Fiodor Veresciaka 3 Philip Wu 0
Semi finals tonight from 6:30
Mens doubles semi finals
Fiodor Veresciaka/ John Jacks beat Ray Murphy/ Jack Anthony 3 -0 and Danny Garcia/ Joe Martinez beat Paul Camilleri/ Roy Pearce 3 -1 . Final next Thursday
Plate Final will be Steve Munns vs Joe Martinez
Next Tuesday 1st June Mixed doubles from 5pm onwards .