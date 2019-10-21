Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 21st Oct, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Battle of Trafalgar remembered

By Chronicle Staff
21st October 2019

To mark the 214th anniversary of the Battle of Trafalgar, the traditional Act of Remembrance was held within the Trafalgar Cemetery, Gibraltar.

Commander Michael Maher Royal Navy, Commanding Officer Royal Navy and Commander Stuart Lawrence Royal Navy, Commanding Officer Joint Support Unit placed wreaths on the graves of those who died as a result of the Battle.

During the service, The Governor, Lieutenant General Edward Davis read the despatch from Admiral Collingwood to the then Lieutenant Governor which informed Gibraltar that Commander-in-Chief’ had died: ‘Yesterday a Battle was fought by His Majesty’s Fleet, and a Victory gained, which will stand recorded as one of the most brilliant and decisive, that ever distinguished the British Navy… Our loss has been great in Men; but what is irreparable, and the cause of Universal Lamentation, is the death of the Noble Commander-in-Chief who died in the arms of Victory; I have not yet any reports from the ships…” said the dispatch.

This was followed by the preamble which was read by the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and reminded everyone that ‘for over two centuries the Fleets of the Royal Navy have gathered at Gibraltar for exercise and training in time of Peace. Here in time of War, the ships have assembled before sailing to face the dangers of the seas and the violence of the enemy.’

This year’s Trafalgar address was delivered by Commodore Tim Henry Royal Navy, Commander British Forces.

“The Napoleonic wars would continue for another 10 years. The Royal Navy’s dominance of the seas would last for over a century. Gibraltar’s role after Trafalgar, and during the many battles and conflicts that followed, has remained steadfast,” he said.

“The support that is provided from here for the Royal Navy, and more widely the Armed Forces, is as important now as it has ever been. A new generation of opponents seek to exploit division and create discord.”

“In Gibraltar there is a unity of purpose, a coming together that supports the Armed Forces as they strive to deliver all that is being asked of them. And, while the Armed Forces will continue to do their duty, they will also continue to look to the people of Gibraltar for that support for which Gibraltar should be justifiably proud.”

“The story of the Battle of Trafalgar continues to inspire and motivate. It is a battle that is epitomised by the death of an Admiral… But fundamentally, it was a battle between people. The sailors and soldiers on each side were driven by the same desires to service. To serve their nation, to serve their service, and to serve their ship. To survive and to return home to family and friends. Not so different from each other after all,” he added.

The Command Chaplain, the Reverend Daniel Hernandez and the Reverend Fidel Patron led the prayers, and the Right Reverend Paul Mason, RC Bishop to the Armed Forces pronounced the Blessing.
This was followed by the Last Post and Reveille and the first verse of the National Anthem.

Members of the Royal Navy based at HQBF Gibraltar come together to commemorate the Battle of Trafalgar with a Church Service at Kings Chapel and then a service at Trafalgar cemetery , Gibraltar.
In attendance was the Chief Minister: Fabian Picardo, the Governor of Gibraltar: Lt Gen Edward Davis, and Commander British Forces: Commodore Tim Henry.

Most Read

Local News

CM demands explanations after Spanish 'Protección Civil' vehicle drives unchallenged into Gib

Sun 20th Oct, 2019

Local News

Spain tests no-deal Brexit passport controls, causing border logjam

Wed 9th Oct, 2019

Local News

Gibraltar heads to the polls

Thu 17th Oct, 2019

Local News

GSLP/Liberals win third term in office in Brexit election

Fri 18th Oct, 2019

UK/Spain News

Johnson says UK will 'never, never, never' allow a change to Gibraltar's sovereignty

Mon 30th Sep, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

21st October 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
PLOX donation to Calpe House

21st October 2019

Local News
Battle of Trafalgar remembered

21st October 2019

Local News
'Working Minds' event on mental wellbeing

21st October 2019

Local News
Laguna Youth Club Weekend Trip

21st October 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019