Bayside students shortlisted for SAF Global Final

Two Bayside students have been shortlisted in the Sovereign Art Foundation (SAF) Global Students Prize.

Some £4,300 in grants on offer for winning artists and their schools, and among the talented young artists vying for the title of ‘Global’ winner are the Gibraltar Students Prize winners, Ana Tricker and Zach Marrache both from Bayside Comprehensive School.

Launched in Hong Kong in 2003, SAF is a non-profit organisation that promotes contemporary art talent through its international art prizes, while raising funds for various charitable programmes.

The Sovereign Art Foundation Students Prizes run in 10 countries and are designed to celebrate the importance of art in the education system by identifying talented young artists and rewarding successful secondary-school art programmes to the benefit of a greater number of students.

The Sovereign Art Foundation Global Students Prize will see 18 artworks by students from Gibraltar, Guernsey, Chester, Hong Kong, Isle of Man, London, Malta and Gozo, Portugal and Mauritius, united in an online exhibition.

These finalists were previously named winners in their respective regions during 2023, being selected either by a local judging panel or cinching the popular vote from members of the public.

From this Global presentation one Global Judges’ Prize will be awarded to the student selected by a jury comprised of noted professionals, including: Howard Bilton, Founder and Chairman of SAF; Tiffany Pinkstone, Co-founder & Executive Director of SAF; Sara Mao, Director and Auctioneer at Christies Education Asia Pacific and Tanya Michele Amador, Independent Curator. The public will also be invited to vote for their favourite work, with the most popular piece to receive the title of Global Public Vote Prize Winner.

Votes can be cast online until 5pm on February 1, 2024.

This global competition will enable cultural exchange between nations, showcasing artworks by the most talented and promising students from across the world.

The online exhibition runs until January 31, when the winners will be announced, also online.

To vote online visit: https://www.sovereignartfoundation.com/sp-global/