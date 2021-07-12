Beach attendants trained to ensure access for all

Over the last two weeks, The Care Agency and the Department of Environment have delivered manual handling training to 40 beach attendants throughout a series of four sessions.

This will enable all members of the community, whatever their accessibility needs, to benefit from summer activities at the beach, Carlos Banderas, Care Agency CEO, said.

The training covered learning objectives which included the steps required when considering when to complete a manual handling task; the principles of manual handling legislation and the Risk Assessment processes prior to manual handling procedures.

The attendants also learnt the application of Manual Handling principles of theory to practice; the differentiation of the types of equipment required for specific manual handling procedures; and risk assessing and solving manual handling situations when unpredicted changes occur with service users and staff.

They were also trained on demonstrating the ability to perform moving and handling tasks safely and communicating effectively with members of the public.

“Overall, both departments have been satisfied with the outcome of the sessions and the feedback received from the participants has been positive,” a spokesman for No.6 Convent Place said.

“They demonstrated enthusiasm and willingness to apply their learning into practice during the coming summer months.”

“All involved believe that this training will give the beach attendants all the necessary tools to offer the community a high standard of support.”

Mr Banderas, said: “I would like to congratulate the Beach Attendants on successfully completing their Manual Handling sessions.”

“The Care Agency regularly works in conjunction with other government departments in order to ensure that all members of the community, irrespective of their accessibility needs, are able to benefit from their summer activities at the beach.”