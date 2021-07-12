Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 12th Jul, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Beach attendants trained to ensure access for all

By Chronicle Staff
12th July 2021

Over the last two weeks, The Care Agency and the Department of Environment have delivered manual handling training to 40 beach attendants throughout a series of four sessions.
This will enable all members of the community, whatever their accessibility needs, to benefit from summer activities at the beach, Carlos Banderas, Care Agency CEO, said.
The training covered learning objectives which included the steps required when considering when to complete a manual handling task; the principles of manual handling legislation and the Risk Assessment processes prior to manual handling procedures.
The attendants also learnt the application of Manual Handling principles of theory to practice; the differentiation of the types of equipment required for specific manual handling procedures; and risk assessing and solving manual handling situations when unpredicted changes occur with service users and staff.
They were also trained on demonstrating the ability to perform moving and handling tasks safely and communicating effectively with members of the public.
“Overall, both departments have been satisfied with the outcome of the sessions and the feedback received from the participants has been positive,” a spokesman for No.6 Convent Place said.
“They demonstrated enthusiasm and willingness to apply their learning into practice during the coming summer months.”
“All involved believe that this training will give the beach attendants all the necessary tools to offer the community a high standard of support.”
Mr Banderas, said: “I would like to congratulate the Beach Attendants on successfully completing their Manual Handling sessions.”
“The Care Agency regularly works in conjunction with other government departments in order to ensure that all members of the community, irrespective of their accessibility needs, are able to benefit from their summer activities at the beach.”

Most Read

Local News

EasyJet's boomerang flight from Gatwick leaves passengers unhappy

Fri 9th Jul, 2021

Local News

Gibraltar welcomes UK’s newest aircraft carrier

Tue 6th Jul, 2021

Local News

The Hoff and Kitt make brief appearance in Ocean Village

Fri 9th Jul, 2021

UK/Spain News

La Línea takes first step in bid to become an autonomous city

Sat 10th Jul, 2021

Local News

Dr Cassaglia awarded costs in bullying case appeal

Mon 5th Jul, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

12th July 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
CUSP urges Govt to explore scrapping half days at school

12th July 2021

Local News
ERS visits stopped again as 45 new Covid cases detected in four days, none hospitalised

12th July 2021

Local News
Gibraltar Naval Trust manager receives CBF Commendation

12th July 2021

Local News
Handwritten parchment offers glimpse of the young Nelson

12th July 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021