Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 20th Jul, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Beefeaters face layoffs for first time in 500-year history

Jonathan Brady

By Press Association
20th July 2020

By Mike Bedigan, PA

The historic Beefeater guards are facing layoffs for what is believed to be the first time in their 500-year history as part of “heartbreaking” measures to cut costs at the Tower of London following the coronavirus crisis.

The pandemic has seen the temporary closure of six sites run by Historic Royal Palaces (HRP), which all rely heavily on visitor income.

A spokesperson for HRP confirmed that a voluntary redundancy scheme had been introduced last month and that staff had been warned that a compulsory redundancy scheme was likely to follow.

HRP believes it is the first time that the guards, recognisable for their decorative red and black uniforms, have faced redundancy in their long history – having been formed by Henry VII in 1485.

At least two of the 37 Yeoman Warders, nicknamed Beefeaters, who guard the Crown Jewels, have reportedly taken voluntary redundancy already.

HRP chief executive John Barnes said the organisation had “simply had no choice” but to make the cuts.

“Historic Royal Palaces is a self-funded charity. We depend on visitors for 80% of our income,” he said.

“The closure of our six sites for almost four months has dealt a devastating blow to our finances, which we expect to continue for the rest of the financial year and to be compounded by the slow recovery of international tourism.

“We have taken every possible measure to secure our financial position, but we need to do more to survive in the long term.

“We simply have no choice but to reduce our payroll costs.”

Mr Barnes added that the Beefeaters remained a valued part of the Tower of London and would “continue to be part of the Tower’s story in the years to come”.

“We are heartbroken that it has come to this,” he said.

HRP added that there would still be “sufficient staff” to run the site.

The Tower of London is HRP’s largest paid for attraction by some margin and normally attracts around three million visitors per year.

The site reopened on July 10 but can now welcome fewer than 1,000 people each day due to new safety measures.

Provisions to prevent further spread of Covid-19 include one-way routes and hand-sanitising stations throughout.

Tourists wanting a photograph with a Beefeater now have to do so while standing two metres away.

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Russian submarine sails through the Strait of Gibraltar

Tue 14th Jul, 2020

Local News

Five from Gibraltar among 71 arrested in Spanish anti-money laundering probe

Wed 15th Jul, 2020

Local News

Gibraltar Squadron orders Spanish research ship out of BGTW

Sat 11th Jul, 2020

Local News

Mixed messages cause confusion over return to border normality

Mon 8th Jun, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

20th July 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
UK Government signs deal for 90 million doses of potential Covid-19 vaccines

20th July 2020

UK/Spain News
Red kites make ‘triumphant comeback’ to England in just three decades

20th July 2020

UK/Spain News
Commemorative coin celebrates British scientist Rosalind Franklin

20th July 2020

UK/Spain News
Spanish Foreign Minister to visit Campo next week

18th July 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020