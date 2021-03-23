Bees find new home in Upper Rock
A swarm of bees spotted on a traffic sign by Laguna Estate has been rehomed in the new ‘Tovey Cottage Apiary’ in the Upper Rock. Staff from the Environmental Agency carefully collected the swarm on Tuesday afternoon. Using a bee smoker and in full protective gear, the workers scooped them into a plastic box, ready...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here