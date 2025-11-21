Bells of St Andrews ring out as The Rock Sanctuary starts to take shape

The bells of St Andrews Church rang out on Thursday this week as businessman Leslie Ratcliffe hosted a breakfast for workers engaged in refurbishing the heritage building to turn it into a hub for multi-faith dialogue and learning.

The project, called The Rock Sanctuary, received planning permission from the Development and Planning Commission earlier this month and the work is expected to be completed toward the end of 2026.

The church, a historical landmark in the heart of town since it was opened in 1854, will see comprehensive conservation works, the replacement of the roof and timber elements, and internal adaptations to accommodate community, educational, and visitor uses.

Deputy Town Planner Chris Key said the project constituted “a sensitive and adaptive reuse of the listed Church, which will secure the building's long-term future.”

On Thursday, Mr Ratcliffe explained the ethos behind the project, which will be encapsulated in a motif to be installed inside and which will read: “Love your neighbour as yourself.”

The mission of The Rock Sanctuary, a Gibraltar-registered charity, will be to promote understanding among different global faith communities and to celebrate their diversity, knowledge and wisdom.

Former Governor of Gibraltar, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel, is its patron.

Mr Ratcliffe aims to host an international annual summit and a programme of events that will seek to foster dialogue between faith communities.

“In Gibraltar, we all love our neighbours, and we all get on very well. We're one of the few countries in the world which live in harmony,” Mr Ratcliffe said.

He hopes that The Rock Sanctuary will become a place for leaders of all faiths to come together and share ideas.