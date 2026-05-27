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Wed 27th May, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Children’s fancy dress competition to be held on National Day

By Chronicle Staff
27th May 2026

Gibraltar Cultural Services, in collaboration with the Self Determination for Gibraltar Group, will hold the Children’s Fancy Dress Competition at Casemates Square as part of the National Day celebrations on Thursday, September 10.

The competition will have two categories: children aged six and under, and children aged seven to 11.

All entries should display the red and white colours prominently, if not exclusively.

Judges will select the winners in each category based on originality of design, creativity and costume impact.

Participants must arrive at Casemates Square no later than 9.30am, with judging to start at 10am.

Winners will receive a trophy and gift vouchers, and all entrants will receive a participation medal.

Registration forms are available from www.culture.gi/forms and from the John Mackintosh Hall reception at 308 Main Street.

Completed forms must be submitted by email to info@culture.gi or handed in at the John Mackintosh Hall reception by Thursday, September 3, 2026.

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The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


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