Mon 28th Jun, 2021

BFGIB supports Lunar Walk 2021

By Chronicle Staff
28th June 2021

British Forces Gibraltar’s HIVE Officer Davinia Baglietto continues to support local charities with her volunteering scheme to encourage all service personnel, locally engaged civilians and UK-based civilians to engage with the local community.

“Sadly, many people have been affected in some way by breast cancer whether personally or through families of friends,” said a statement from the MOD.

Breast Cancer Support Gibraltar (BCSG) is a local charity which raises awareness of breast cancer and offers support, information and practical advice to those affected by it.

On Tuesday, June 22, a team from the British Forces Gibraltar community took part in BCSG’s annual Lunar Walk 2021, “Walkers 4 Knockers”.

The team walked over 7 km, posting and sharing photos on social media along the way.

“Our charity’s mission is to campaign for the improvement of breast cancer care services in Gibraltar and hopes to improve the experience of those affected by breast cancer. We know first-hand what it’s like, so everything we do, we do for the community,” said the Secretary for the Breast Cancer Support Group Heidi Jeffries.

Amy Alexander, who is part of the Community Support Team said: “Cancer and cancer scares can be heart-breaking and traumatising.
This charity walk was a success as we shared our experiences and most importantly felt we are not alone in our walk of life.”

“Young or old, early detection is essential as it can help to save lives and we are certainly making strides against breast cancer by raising awareness and encouraging openness regarding these sensitive issues. The walk was an overall eye-opening experience which definitely made me feel more united.”

