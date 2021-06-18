BID plans to launch ballot this September
Businesses in Gibraltar which are included within the Business Improvement District scheme will be able to ballot their vote in the coming months, George Russo, Chair of the Main Street BID Task Group, said. Following a meeting with the Minister for Business, Vijay Daryanani, and Mo Aswat of the Mosaic Partnership, Mr Russo said that...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here