Big weekend of darts started with first ever Gibraltar Open Pairs Champions title

The Gibraltar Darts Open kicked off with its first Open Pairs title up for grabs.

This weekend’s darts event, which started on Friday evening brings to the Rock some interesting names in the darts community. Providing local players who have registered for the event, both the pairs which took place last night, and the singles which continue throughout the weekend, with an opportunity to face new and varied challenges.

With 36 darts boards the Gibraltar Darts Open is among one of the biggest darts events hosted locally.

Friday night saw Lewis Gunny and Jenson Walker make history by claiming the first-ever Gibraltar Open Pairs title.

“The duo produced a fantastic performance in the final, overcoming two highly experienced players in Matt Clark and Darren Johnson to secure the title.

“Full respect and credit must go to all participants who took part and helped make the first Gibraltar Open Pairs event such a great success.

“Today, the action continues as the Gibraltar Classic gets underway, with another fantastic day of darts ahead.”

The events today will have a dress code for which players have been reminded off during the past days.

The Europa Sports Hall will stage the men's and ladies' WDF Silver events, along with two WDF Youth Bronze tournaments. According to officials, 140 players from 56 nations had registered for the events at the latest count. Minister for Sport Leslie Bruzon praised the work of the Gibraltar Darts Association and its president, Alex Nuñez, together with the association's committee, for securing the opportunity to host the WDF events. Bruzon said Gibraltar aims to bid to host WDF Gold-standard events in the near future. He added that planning was already under way for future tournaments, with the aim of establishing Gibraltar as a regular venue on the WDF calendar. The minister also noted that the events had attracted significant international participation despite being confirmed after the WDF calendar had already been set.

Last night saw some great action with an opportunity to watch local pairs of Craig and Justin, plus Ethan and Dylan playing before a local crowd.

Photos courtesy GDA

