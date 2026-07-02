Maccabi Gibraltar to play in Maccabiah 2026

Maccabi Gibraltar will participate in the Maccabiah 2026's futsal tournament, where they will play five matches before the medal match on July 12.

With the matches being streamed live, supporters will be able to follow a full fixture schedule, which starts on July 3 with their opening match against Israel.

They will then face Mexico on July 5, followed by matches against Israel Blue and Israel White on July 7 and 8 respectively. Their final group-stage match will be against Argentina on July 10.

Maccabi Gibraltar will play their futsal round-robin matches at Harishonim Hall in the Masters 45+ category.

The Maccabiah, the flagship event of the Maccabi World Union (MWU), is described as the largest Jewish sporting competition in the world and the second-largest multi-sport event globally, often referred to as the "Jewish Olympics". Every four years, more than 10,000 athletes from over 80 countries gather in Israel to compete in more than 45 sports, cheered on by tens of thousands of spectators.

The event was originally due to take place in the summer of 2025 but, because of the state of emergency in Israel at the time, was rescheduled for this summer.