Summer Sports returns with expanded programme across Gibraltar

The Gibraltar Sports and Leisure Authority (GSLA) Summer Sports and Leisure Programme returns on Monday, July 6, marking its 27th year.

Running until Friday, August 28, the programme offers weekday morning activities for children and young people aged five to 14 through its Sports Train initiative, alongside a wide range of activities organised in partnership with Gibraltar’s sporting associations and other organisations.

The programme is organised by the GSLA through its Sports Development, Training and Inclusion Unit, with support from its Facilities and Administration teams. It also works in partnership with voluntary sports and leisure associations, PossAbilities, the Ministry for Culture and the Gibraltar Museum.

Sports Train runs on weekday mornings between 9am and 12.30pm at various GSLA sports facilities, providing sporting, fitness and recreational activities for children and young people. A support and integration scheme is also available for children attending Learning Support Facilities in schools through a collaboration between the GSLA and PossAbilities.

Children with supported needs will also be catered for through the Stay and Play programme, which offers sport, arts, music and continued learning activities on weekday mornings through referrals from St Martin’s School.

The popular Family Fun Evenings return every Wednesday from July 15 until August 26 between 7.30pm and 10pm at the Bayside Sports Complex. Activities include badminton, bowling, table tennis, pickleball, darts, rock climbing, arts and crafts and paddle boarding, with inclusive activities again available for the neurodiverse community.

As part of the wider summer programme, Gibraltar’s sports associations will deliver coaching clinics, camps, taster sessions and competitions across a broad range of sports.

Basketball returns with a week-long camp for children aged seven to 12, while the Gibraltar Boxing Association will provide sessions for children aged 11 and over through the Sports Train programme.

The Gibraltar Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Association will host classes throughout July for children aged five to 12, while the Jiu Jitsu Academy International Association will run self-defence sessions in August aimed at raising awareness of bullying and personal safety.

Water sports again feature prominently, with canoeing camps, beach cricket events, beach volleyball, sailing courses and Rookie Lifeguard training. Canoeing participants will also receive paddle safety instruction, basic first aid training and take part in a coastal clean-up initiative.

The Gibraltar Cricket Association will stage its Summer Slam Cricket Sessions for children aged five to 15, alongside two Criio Beach Cricket events at Sandy Bay open to children, families and friends.

Football sessions will be delivered by Gibraltar Football Association coaches during July for a range of age groups, while the Gibraltar Rugby Association will host a three-day camp led by coaches from Leicester Tigers.

The Gibraltar Netball Association will once again hold its Summer Netball Camp, while volleyball, table tennis, tennis, squash and padel tennis all feature as part of the programme.

The Gibraltar Esports and Video Gaming Association will again offer esports camps and taster sessions, introducing participants to competitive gaming through structured learning alongside gameplay.

Sea angling returns with seminar sessions covering fishing methods, regulations and environmental awareness, followed by the Gibraltar Federation of Sea Anglers’ junior fishing competition.

Cycling is included through the Pedal Ready Level 1 Cycling Proficiency Course, while pickleball will feature during both the Family Fun Evenings and Sports Train activities.

Several activities are being introduced to Sports Train for the first time this year, including weekly beach activities such as beach rugby, beach cricket and beach volleyball, together with opportunities to try padel tennis, boxing, handball and cheerleading.

The programme also includes GSLA Sports Leadership Level 1 and Level 2 awards, aimed at young people aged 14 to 18, focusing on leadership, organisation, communication, coaching and event management.

All GSLA-organised activities are free of charge, although some sports associations and leisure providers may charge for participation in their own coaching clinics and summer camps.

As part of the programme’s environmental commitment, participants are asked to bring their own labelled drinks bottles, with refill stations available at venues instead of single-use plastic water bottles.