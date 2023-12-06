Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 6th Dec, 2023

Local News

Biggest ever Santa Dash raises £725 for charity

By Chronicle Staff
6th December 2023

Gibraltar saw around 145 festive fundraisers race through town for the Rock’s annual Santa Dash on Tuesday evening.

This year’s charity event was the biggest to date and dwarfed last year’s charity run where around 40 people took part.

Organised by Gibraltar's Carpe Diem Running Club, the event raised £725 for GBC’s Open Day and is now in its fourth year.

The festive fun run saw fundraisers complete a 3km loop to and from The Wine Shop on Main Street.

On finishing the run, runners were rewarded with a complimentary Santa Dash Wine Glass, red wine, cheese, jam and chocolate.

There were also prizes awarded for the best dressed man, woman and child after the event.

“We’re pleased to say that this was the largest Santa Dash we’ve ever organised,” said a spokesman for Carpe Diem Running Club.

“More than three times as many people ran this year compared to 2022, so we must be doing something right.”

“It was great to see so many people dress up and enjoy themselves to get into the Christmas spirit for a great cause.”

“We’d like to thank Tony from the Wine Shop for sponsoring the event this year and providing the glasses, wine, ham and cheese. But also Morrisons and Restsso, who supplied all the chocolate following the event.”
“Finally, a massive thank you to the runners and those who helped us out on the night to raise this fantastic amount of money.”

“We hope everyone enjoyed themselves,” they added.

