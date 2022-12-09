Bill seeks to amend legislation to allow prosecution of sexual offences committed outside Gibraltar
The Gibraltar Government has published a Bill to amend legislation and allow for Gibraltarians and Gibraltar residents to be prosecuted for sexual offences committed in other countries. Gibraltar law already contains a section on this issue but the provisions were declared unconstitutional earlier this year by the Supreme Court, which said “drafting errors” meant they...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here