Bishop Azzopardi shares message of hope as hampers prepared for distribution

The spirit of giving was in full force this week as once again students from Bayside school helped Bishop Charlie Azzopardi with the packing of dry goods into 350 hampers in preparation for their distribution on Friday.

Using the old Bassadone salesroom on Devil’s Tower Road over 100 students, together with teachers and staff from NatWest Bank pitched in to pack and prepare the hampers.

On Thursday many of them will return to assist in adding fresh fruit and vegetables, before they are moved from there and to St Theresa’s Church from where they will be given to people and families in need.

The annual Christmas Hamper distribution marks the first for Fr Charlie as Bishop at the helm of his longstanding tradition.

He said it would not be possible to do it without the support he gets from local businesses including Gib Maroc, Restsso, Eroski, Morrisons, Stagnetto, Nestle and several others.

“One of the things about this is its done on the Hospice of Nazareth House, which is a soup kitchen, and it’s an all year-round charity. So we're very grateful to everyone who supports and helps us,” said Bishop Azzopardi.

The number of hampers is consistent with recent years with some member of the community informing Bishop Azzopardi that they no longer need his help, and some members finding the need for assistance for the first time.

As he is set to commence his first Christmas as Bishop, he had this message for people on the Rock.

“My message is one of hope. We are set to finish the year of hope, on the sixth of January, and I really pray that we will live with hope, with joy and truly grateful for where we live and for what we have,” the Bishop said.

“I think it's important that we do not forget that whilst we are in Gibraltar, there are wars going round, there are people who are still under the poverty line, that there are still people who are suffering, and we should not be complacent in realising how blessed we are.”

“It was interesting a few years months ago that I was just up in the lighthouse, and I was seeing the beautiful day that it was, and in the evening, I commented to someone, I said, how my heart goes to those who are blind, who cannot see. But then I thought for a moment. I said, No, I feel sorry for those who do not appreciate what they can see. And this is the same thing.”

“I think it's important. Yes, we want more things, of course, there are things that could be better, and I realise that, but let us not forget and appreciate what we do have.”

“So that's my message, one of hope and one of gratitude.”