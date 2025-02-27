Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 27th Feb, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Blue Week Quiz to support Childline Gibraltar

By Chronicle Staff
27th February 2025

Childline Gibraltar is hosting a Blue Week Quiz on Wednesday, March 12 at the Calpe Rowing Club and is inviting the public to take part.

The doors open at 7pm, with the quiz set to start at 7.30pm. Tickets are £20 per person.

“Do you and your colleagues have what it takes to be quiz champions?,” said a statement from the charity.

“Or are you just in it for a great cause? Either way, we’d love to have you at our Blue Week Quiz in aid of Childline Gibraltar.”

“So, round up your team, flex those brain muscles, and let’s make this a night to remember.”

To sign up or contact the charity at fundraising@childline.gi for more details.

Most Read

Features

A man’s life saved after cardiac arrest at work

Wed 26th Feb, 2025

UK/Spain News

Spanish border chief suspended over disciplinary matters

Wed 26th Feb, 2025

Local News

Two teenagers arrested after high-speed police chase

Wed 26th Feb, 2025

Local News

Beware of bus pass scam

Tue 25th Feb, 2025

Local News

RGP officers join charity challenge to scale Pillars of Hercules

Wed 26th Feb, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

27th February 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Tristan Marshall announced as Adjudicator for 68th Gibraltar International Drama Festival

27th February 2025

Local News
eGov platform maintenance scheduled for Friday

27th February 2025

Local News
RGP Special Branch cracks down on illegal entry attempts in Gibraltar

27th February 2025

Local News
Feetham hosts industry briefing on SARs and Gibraltar's preparation for AML/CFT compliance

27th February 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025