Blue Week Quiz to support Childline Gibraltar

Childline Gibraltar is hosting a Blue Week Quiz on Wednesday, March 12 at the Calpe Rowing Club and is inviting the public to take part.

The doors open at 7pm, with the quiz set to start at 7.30pm. Tickets are £20 per person.

“Do you and your colleagues have what it takes to be quiz champions?,” said a statement from the charity.

“Or are you just in it for a great cause? Either way, we’d love to have you at our Blue Week Quiz in aid of Childline Gibraltar.”

“So, round up your team, flex those brain muscles, and let’s make this a night to remember.”

To sign up or contact the charity at fundraising@childline.gi for more details.