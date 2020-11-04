Bluefins raise £1,720 for Calpe House

The Bluefin Open Water Swim Club presented a cheque for £1,720 to Calpe House on Wednesday, the proceeds of a 12-hour ‘swimathon’.

Graham Olivero, from the club, explained why the club raised funds for this charity.

“Calpe House makes an already difficult situation already more bearable,” he said.

“We think it is a fantastic cause and anything we can do is what we are up for.”

He noted that all the members of Bluefin have benefited from Calpe House in some form or another over the years and that they are all “touched” by it in some way.

“I have been a beneficiary of Calpe House, I have been there several times. I was actually there when it opened,” said Mr Olivero.

“I have been there with both my daughter and with my partner who passed away unfortunately.”

“I think it is a fantastic facility that we have. I was there when Albert’s [fellow Bluefin] parents where there and it really is a home away from home,” he added.

Accepting the cheque on behalf of the charity was Charles Marfe and Deborah Huxley.

“This obviously means a lot to Calpe House. I really thank people in general enough in Gibraltar, they are so, so generous,” said Mr Marfe.

“And, when you get young people like this going out of their way, especially swimming for all those hours in the water, is really tremendous.”

He added that everything the charity receives goes towards the refurbishment and maintenance of Calpe House and as a result the donation means a lot to them and they are very grateful.