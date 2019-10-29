Book on history of physiotherapy in Gib
A packed Charles Hunt Room at the John Mackintosh Hall last week saw the launch of a new book on the history of physiotherapy on the Rock. The book, Gibraltar: Physiotherapy in its early years, is written by Lina Searle, Gibraltar’s first ever qualified and registered physiotherapist. Former Health Minister Neil Costa on launching the...
