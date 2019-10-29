Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 29th Oct, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Book on history of physiotherapy in Gib

By Alice Mascarenhas
29th October 2019

A packed Charles Hunt Room at the John Mackintosh Hall last week saw the launch of a new book on the history of physiotherapy on the Rock. The book, Gibraltar: Physiotherapy in its early years, is written by Lina Searle, Gibraltar’s first ever qualified and registered physiotherapist. Former Health Minister Neil Costa on launching the...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar/Spain tax treaty ‘makes no legal concessions on sovereignty’ – Sir Peter Caruana

Mon 28th Oct, 2019

Local News

Port tests new facility for Gibraltar's 'no deal' Brexit ferry

Mon 28th Oct, 2019

Local News

Spain tests no-deal Brexit passport controls, causing border logjam

Wed 9th Oct, 2019

Features

Nearly 60 years on, soldiers still search for answers over missing comrade

Mon 28th Oct, 2019

Local News

Four officers suspended after Spanish ‘Protección Civil’ vehicle drives unchallenged into Gib

Mon 21st Oct, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

29th October 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Ironman - Gibraltar triathletes complete Marrakech 70.3

29th October 2019

Sports
Netball - A point a minute as Gib squad prepares for Netball Europe tournaments

29th October 2019

Sports
Cricket - Positive learning curve for Gibraltar Cricket

29th October 2019

Features
Gibraltar ‘Hacks for Humanity’ at Girls in Tech event

29th October 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019