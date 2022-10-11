Boom around OS 35 redeployed

The part of the boom that was removed from around the OS 35 wreck before the weekend has been repaired and successfully replaced.

Over the weekend, only light sheening escaped the vessel. The GPA and partner assets in the area effectively dissipated this before it was able to reach the coastline or passed Europa Point.

The Captain of the Port, John Ghio, updated the Recovery Coordination Group, which is chaired by Minister for the Port Vijay Daryanani, on the situation regarding the OS 35 after the swells experienced over the weekend.

“There have been no further reports of oiling on Gibraltar’s coastline, and the Department of Environment continue to conduct frequent shoreline assessments in conjunction with OSRL,” said a statement from No6 Convent Place.

“The clean-up efforts at Seven Sisters are progressing well, with the situation in the area significantly improved. The Department of Environment and OSRL will continue to work to clean-up remaining oil patches at Seven Sisters through the remainder of the week,” the statement added.