Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 11th Oct, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Boom around OS 35 redeployed

Pic by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
11th October 2022

The part of the boom that was removed from around the OS 35 wreck before the weekend has been repaired and successfully replaced.

Over the weekend, only light sheening escaped the vessel. The GPA and partner assets in the area effectively dissipated this before it was able to reach the coastline or passed Europa Point.

The Captain of the Port, John Ghio, updated the Recovery Coordination Group, which is chaired by Minister for the Port Vijay Daryanani, on the situation regarding the OS 35 after the swells experienced over the weekend.

“There have been no further reports of oiling on Gibraltar’s coastline, and the Department of Environment continue to conduct frequent shoreline assessments in conjunction with OSRL,” said a statement from No6 Convent Place.

“The clean-up efforts at Seven Sisters are progressing well, with the situation in the area significantly improved. The Department of Environment and OSRL will continue to work to clean-up remaining oil patches at Seven Sisters through the remainder of the week,” the statement added.

Most Read

Brexit

Spain to tighten border checks for children and youngsters

Mon 10th Oct, 2022

Opinion & Analysis

‘In this job you know at what time you are going to start but you never know at what time you are going to go home – that is the airport and I just love it’

Sat 8th Oct, 2022

Europe Minister signals ‘unbreakable’ bond with UK as he lands in Gibraltar

Mon 10th Oct, 2022

Brexit

Spain reasserts stance on Gibraltar’s sovereignty, says UK/EU treaty could unlock ‘enormous potential for prosperity’

Wed 5th Oct, 2022

Brexit

Cleverly and Albares discuss Gibraltar during Oxford meeting

Mon 10th Oct, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

11th October 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Clock2Rock 22 raises £25k for charity

11th October 2022

Local News
Data Protection in a world of ‘Sharenting’

11th October 2022

Local News
Wave of Light for Baby Loss Awareness Week 2022

10th October 2022

Local News
Fostering information evening to be held

10th October 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022