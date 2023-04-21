Boom redeployed around OS35 after rough weather

The Captain of the Port, John Ghio, on Friday confirmed that an operation to redeploy the boom around the OS 35 was underway and is expected to be complete by Saturday morning.

“Plans are in place to begin operations to remove the remaining 3000 tonnes of cargo from the vessel during the course of next week,” a statement from No.6 Convent Place said.

“The Department of Environment continue to conduct regular shoreline assessments of Gibraltar’s coastline.”

“Scattered tar balls remain at Sandy Bay and the southernmost section of Little Bay, and clean-up crews continue to work in these areas.”

“All other beaches are free of contamination at the time of the last assessment.”