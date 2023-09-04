Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 4th Sep, 2023

Local News

Border chaos as both Gibraltar and Spain tighten immigration checks

By Brian Reyes
4th September 2023

Gibraltar on Monday “reluctantly” began applying reciprocal checks on non-UK citizens crossing the border in response to tighter controls implemented by Spain in recent days.

Documents were scanned on an ‘ad hoc’ basis, much the same as Spanish authorities are doing to non-EU citizens crossing the border.

While some people were able to cross as normal with light checks, others had the passports or ID cards scanned.

Given the volume of traffic at that time, the queues rapidly built up, with some motorbike riders saying they waited over 30 minutes for crossing that is usually swift and relatively hassle free.

There were chaotic scenes on the Spanish side as officers channelled two-wheeled traffic through one lane and vehicles through the other, with irate commuters honking their horns as they tried to organise the flow.

Against the backdrop of talks for a UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar, Spain had adopted a flexible approach to immigration controls at the border for Gibraltar residents with a red ID card.

Spain insists nothing has changed in the criteria it is applying and that the passports of Gibraltar residents with red ID cards were not being stamped, as would be required under Schengen rules.

But even though they are not stamping passports, many Gibraltar residents reported that their ID cards had been scanned in recent days.

Last week the Gibraltar Government said it would monitor the situation and take reciprocal measures if need be.

On Monday, it took that step.

“The latest changes implemented by the Spanish authorities at the frontier are unhelpful,” a spokesperson for No.6 Convent Place told the Chronicle.

“They are causing problems, in particular, for the Spanish frontier workers.”

“Gibraltar has today reluctantly started reciprocal, ad hoc, scanning of non-UK citizens documentation."

MORE FOLLOWS

