Borders and Coastguard Agency promotions

The Borders and Coastguard Agency’s yesterday announced the promotions to Compliance Manager of William Recagno and to Deputy Head of Immigration of John Paul Duarte following a thorough selection process.

Compliance Manager William Recagno commenced employment within the Borders and Coastguard Agency on the 31st July 1997. His promotion came into effect on the 1st August 2019.

Deputy Head of Immigration John Paul Duarte commenced employment within the Borders and Coastguard Agency on the 1st May 2007. His promotion also came into effect on the 1st August 2019.

CEO Aaron Chipol expressed his delight at the recent promotions.

“The promotion boards have shown that we have a strong group of Officers within the Agency, making the decision making process harder,” said Mr Chipol.

“Congratulations are in order to William and John Paul on their promotions.”