Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 9th Aug, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Borders and Coastguard Agency promotions

By Chronicle Staff
9th August 2019

The Borders and Coastguard Agency’s yesterday announced the promotions to Compliance Manager of William Recagno and to Deputy Head of Immigration of John Paul Duarte following a thorough selection process.

Compliance Manager William Recagno commenced employment within the Borders and Coastguard Agency on the 31st July 1997. His promotion came into effect on the 1st August 2019.

Deputy Head of Immigration John Paul Duarte commenced employment within the Borders and Coastguard Agency on the 1st May 2007. His promotion also came into effect on the 1st August 2019.

CEO Aaron Chipol expressed his delight at the recent promotions.

“The promotion boards have shown that we have a strong group of Officers within the Agency, making the decision making process harder,” said Mr Chipol.

“Congratulations are in order to William and John Paul on their promotions.”

Most Read

Local News

New schools shaping up

Thu 8th Aug, 2019

Local News

Government condemns latest incident at sea

Thu 8th Aug, 2019

Local News

Gibraltar flight diverted due to disruptive passengers

Tue 6th Aug, 2019

Local News

EasyJet flight diverted to Madrid

Wed 7th Aug, 2019

Local News

St John seeks to clarify concerns following commissioner resignation

Thu 8th Aug, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

9th August 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Government welcomes plan to open trade office in Tangier

9th August 2019

Local News
GSD defends parliamentary reforms amidst public debate

9th August 2019

Local News
Young palaeontologists recreate prehistoric tools

9th August 2019

Local News
Borders and Coastguard Agency promotions

9th August 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019