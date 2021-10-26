Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 26th Oct, 2021

Borge and Alvarez finish in top half of Ironman 70.3 in Portugal

By Stephen Ignacio
26th October 2021

Kieron Alvarez and Mathew Borge were among the 1900 participants in the Ironman 70.3 that took place in Cascais this weekend.
Mathew Borge was to finish with a very respectable 258th finish position finishing in 5:14:04. Kieron Alvarez was to finish 483 overall with a 5:39:29.
In the longer distance Ironman event Gibraltar saw Andrew Canessa and Charles Walker taking part in which there were 2110 competitors.
Andrew Canessa was recorded as finishing in 1015th overall, with youngster Charles Walker recorded as finishing 1366 overall.

