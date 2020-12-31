Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 31st Dec, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Brexit

Boris Johnson’s EU trade deal clears the Commons

Photo by UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor

By Press Association
30th December 2020

By Gavin Cordon, PA Whitehall Editor

Boris Johnson’s EU trade deal has cleared the House of Commons, as the UK Government seeks to rush approval through Parliament in a single day.

After little over four hours’ debate, MPs voted by 521 to 73 to give the European Union (Future Relationship) Bill, ratifying the deal finally agreed on Christmas Eve, a third reading.

The Bill now goes to the House of Lords, where the debate is expected to continue until around 10.30pm on Wednesday.

If, as expected, it passes the upper chamber, it will then go to the Queen for royal assent, with an announcement expected around midnight.

That would pave the way for the deal to take effect at 11pm on Thursday when the current Brexit transition period, during which the UK has continued to follow EU rules, ends.

Opening the debate in the Commons, the Prime Minister said the deal would enable the UK to trade and co-operate with the EU on the “closest possible terms” while taking “sovereign control of our laws and our national destiny”.

He said he hoped it would end the “old, desiccated, tired, super-masticated arguments” which have dogged the country for years and enable it to move forwards to a “new and great future”.

“It embodies our vision shared with our European neighbours of a new relationship between Britain and the EU as sovereign equals joined by friendship, commerce, history interests and values while respecting one another’s freedom of action,” he said.

“We are going to open a new chapter in our national story, striking free trade deals around the world and reasserting global Britain as a liberal, outward-looking force for good.”

Labour backed the deal, despite misgivings from some pro-European MPs who said they would be abstaining or voting against.

However, party leader Sir Keir Starmer said that while the agreement is “thin” with “many flaws”, the alternative is to leave the EU single market and customs union with no agreement, pushing up prices and driving businesses to the wall.

“There’s only one choice today, which is to vote for implementing this deal or to vote for no-deal. Those that vote ‘no’ are voting for no-deal,” he said.

“This is the nub of it: those voting ‘no’ today want ‘yes’. They want others to save them from their own vote.

“Voting ‘no’, wanting ‘yes’, that’s the truth of the situation and that’s why my party has taken a different path.”

However, the SNP’s Westminster leader, Ian Blackford, condemned the deal as “an act of economic vandalism” and attacked Labour for failing to oppose it.

“I am sad to say that the official opposition has been missing in action. I can understand that this might be politically pragmatic for Labour but it definitely isn’t politically principled,” he said.

Two junior shadow ministers – Helen Hayes and Tonia Antoniazzi – announced they were resigning their posts on the Labour front bench as they could not support the agreement.

One Labour MP, Bell Ribeiro-Addy, defied the whips to vote against the agreement while another 36 did not register a vote.

All the other opposition parties opposed the agreement – including the DUP, which backed Brexit but objects to provisions which mean Northern Ireland will still be subject to some EU rules.

But Tory Eurosceptics were jubilant, declaring that the “battle for Brexit” had finally been won.

Veteran Sir Bill Cash said: “Like Alexander the Great, Boris has cut the Gordian Knot.”

Mark Francois, one of the self-styled Spartans who held out against Theresa May’s Brexit withdrawal agreement, said they could now “lower our spears”.

Earlier in the day, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and European Council president Charles Michel formally signed the agreement.

Following the brief ceremony in Brussels, the documents were then flown to London by the RAF for Mr Johnson to put his name to.

Mr Michel said: “The agreement that we signed today is the result of months of intense negotiations in which the European Union has displayed an unprecedented level of unity.

“It is a fair and balanced agreement that fully protects the fundamental interests of the European Union and creates stability and predictability for citizens and companies.”

Most Read

Brexit

UK has 'political and moral obligation' to secure post-Brexit deal for Gibraltar, Commons told

Wed 30th Dec, 2020

Brexit

‘Intense’ negotiations as Gib deal edges ‘ever closer’

Wed 30th Dec, 2020

Brexit

Negotiations continue ‘every hour available’ as post-Brexit deal for Gib ‘remarkably close’

Tue 29th Dec, 2020

Local News

Picardo urges negotiators to ‘defeat 300 years of history’ and seal post-Brexit deal for Gibraltar and Campo

Sun 27th Dec, 2020

Local News

Lottery joy as OFT team scoop £700,000 winnings

Fri 18th Dec, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

30th December 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Brexit
‘Intense’ negotiations as Gib deal edges ‘ever closer’

30th December 2020

Brexit
UK has 'political and moral obligation' to secure post-Brexit deal for Gibraltar, Commons told

30th December 2020

Brexit
Negotiations continue ‘every hour available’ as post-Brexit deal for Gib ‘remarkably close’

29th December 2020

Brexit
Gib deal ‘perfectly possible, but no plan B', Gonzalez Laya says

28th December 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020