Bosom Buddies holds variety show at the Sunborn
Bosom Buddies presented a show called ‘A Golden Opportunity’ featuring fashion, dance, song and music with clothes courtesy of Florida Clothing and Marble Arc, both fashion stores established at Main Street. The show was compered by Henry Sacramento at a packed Aurora Ballroom in the Sunborn Hotel. It was only at the beginning of September...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here