Bossino says Gib needs a shake-up in housing, tourism and heritage
There has been a “litany of mismanagement and delay” in the provision of affordable housing in Gibraltar, the GSD’s Damon Bossino said. In his budget address, Mr Bossino said Hassan Centenary Terraces, Chatham Views and Bob Peliza Mews were announced at the 2015 election, some eight years ago. He added that the Government had promised...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here