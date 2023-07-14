Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 14th Jul, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Bossino says Gib needs a shake-up in housing, tourism and heritage

By Priya Gulraj
14th July 2023

There has been a “litany of mismanagement and delay” in the provision of affordable housing in Gibraltar, the GSD’s Damon Bossino said. In his budget address, Mr Bossino said Hassan Centenary Terraces, Chatham Views and Bob Peliza Mews were announced at the 2015 election, some eight years ago. He added that the Government had promised...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Brexit

Brexit deal would have four-year lifespan, Sir Joe says

Thu 13th Jul, 2023

Local News

Two arrests as police probe allegedly forged evidence against McGrail

Thu 13th Jul, 2023

Features

Dr Sonia Montiel Lopez appointed as successor...

Mon 10th Jul, 2023

Local News

Unite urges public sector members to ‘unreservedly’ accept Govt pay deal

Thu 13th Jul, 2023

Local News

Airport closure and late arrival led to flight cancellation

Wed 5th Jul, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

14th July 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Govt’s budget estimates ‘unrealistic’ without reining in ‘incredible’ overspends, Clinton says

14th July 2023

Local News
Tourism not yet back to pre-pandemic levels, Daryanani says

14th July 2023

Local News
Isola highlights Rock insurance sector’s move to diversify

14th July 2023

Features
Two one-act plays in dress rehearsal

14th July 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023