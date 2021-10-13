Boy jailed for six months after town centre knife incident
A local teenager who brandished a knife in the town centre and demanded money from two businesses was jailed for six months by the Juvenile Court on Wednesday. The boy, who was 17 at the time of the incident, was told he would have to serve three months in jail and then another three months...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here